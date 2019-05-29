UNUSUALLY DRY PATTERN CONTINUES

Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

The rainy season began almost 2 weeks ago and it seems someone turned off the faucet the moment it began! South Florida has remained almost completely dry since then.

While rain is desperately needed across some spots, it seems this unusually dry weather pattern will continue for another few days. The culprit? Extremely dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, together with a strong High Pressure system over the Atlantic. But as all things eventually come to an end, showers will slowly return to the forecast – it’ll just take a little bit.

Tonight in South Florida will remain quiet. But although it will seem like there is no change going into tonight and tomorrow, South Florida is already undergoing a chance as far as conditions are concerned. The high pressure system over the Atlantic is already beginning to break down and shift farther West. As a result, winds have already begun to veer out of the Southeast AND wind speeds have begun to decrease a bit. This will allow temperatures to warm next few days while allowing humidity to creep back into the forecast.

Apart from a spotty coastal morning shower, Thursday looks to remain mostly dry with temperatures a touch warmer than we have seen the last few days. Of course, with more humidity in place, temperatures will begin to feel much warmer than the actual temperature. It will finally begun to feel like Summertime in South Florida!

As we head into the upcoming weekend, more moisture moves back into the forecast. So while isolated showers are possible for the start of the weekend, South Florida could see a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms developing by the end of the weekend and for the start of the upcoming work week.

All the while, a warming trend will officially be underway through the weekend and with higher humidity in place, heat index values across some spots could easily soar into the 100s! So while we continue to enjoy these dry conditions, let’s remember to keep hydrated because days in South Florida are about to become less comfortable!

