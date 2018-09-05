Turning Drier as Tropics Stay Busy

We will return to a more typical summer pattern on Wednesday as moisture from Gordon continues to move away from South Florida.

Drier air has filtered in. While it will not eliminate showers and storms all together, expect spotty showers and storms across with the bulk of the coverage inland by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Drier air will filter into South Florida today as moisture associated with Gordon moves out. Expect spotty showers and storms today under partly sunny skies. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yubJDeDAXk — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 5, 2018

Moisture will move back in as we close out the work week. Expect a few more showers and storms added to the scenery by Thursday.

An area of clouds and rain will spike up the rain chances on Friday. The morning will bring spotty showers, but the heating of the day will lead to scattered showers and storms to jump start the weekend.

TROPICS

On Wednesday morning, Gordon downgraded to a depression after making landfall as a tropical storm along the Alabama – Mississippi border on Tuesday night. As it tracks farther inland, expect Gordon to weaken even more by the end of the week.

Gordon has weakened to a depression as it continues to rain itself out over the southern states. Flash Flood Watches and Warnings in effect today stretching from Pensacola, Fl to Little Rock, Ar @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/FLYPv60n3G — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 5, 2018

As it continues to rain itself out over the next few days, heavy rain will lead to flood concerns across the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, central Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, southern Iowa and Illinois. 4″ to 8″ of rain is expected over the mentioned areas with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through early Saturday.

8:35 am update: Florence has officially became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. This CAT 3 is churning over the open Atlantic waters. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/vetITvRMWM — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 5, 2018

On Wednesday morning, there was the development of the first major hurricane this season, Hurricane Florence.

Located over 1,200 miles to the east southeast of Bermuda, this system will continue its track northwest over the open Atlantic waters. It looks to maintain hurricane status through early next week. Further down the road, this system may become a concern for Bermuda.

We are also watching two in the Eastern Atlantic. One, weak wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa with low development chances. Also a low located couple hundred miles WSW of Cape Verde Islands, likely T.D by end of the week @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/RWCa81zleB — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 5, 2018

We are also watching two areas of interest in the Eastern Atlantic.

One feature is a low a couple hundred miles to the south of the Cape Verde Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and storms, but models hint it will get its act together and likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Additionally, there is a tropical wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa. It has a low chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

