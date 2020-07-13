Tropical Rain

Saharan Dust is still in firm control of the Atlantic Basin keeping any and all waves in check.
Some of that dust will be nearby on Tuesday. If it’s strong enough it could make for hazy skies and reduce our rain chances a bit or at least lower them to typical values.
Soggy Conditions Set to Return
By Thursday, a pool of tropical moisture will get pushed our way by high pressure winds coming off the ocean. That moisture is forecast to persist through the weekend and into the early part of next week.