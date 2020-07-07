Tropical Downpours

South Florida we have high pressure located in the Gulf and low pressure around the Georgia dragging plenty of tropical moisture into Florida. Therefore, a good chance of seeing scattered downpours and storms expected through most of the week.

Steering winds will remain out of the South-Southwest to help showers and storms move from West to East and also draw up the temperatures. They will be above average into the 90’s and feeling up to 109 degrees across portions of the area.

Don’t leave home without the umbrellas!

South #Florida look for above average temps. with feels like temps. well into the triple digits. Sea breeze will trigger scattered storms. A few could be strong. Stay tuned to your #StormStation! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/12ONjxfYgs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2020

SCATTERED STORMS will be possible each day this week as tropical moisture gets pulled up from the South. Don't leave home without the umbrellas! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0Iibesve2X — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2020

Have a great day South and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7