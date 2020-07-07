Tropical Downpours

South Florida we have high pressure located in the Gulf and low pressure around the Georgia dragging plenty of tropical moisture into Florida. Therefore, a good chance of seeing scattered downpours and storms expected through most of the week.
Steering winds will remain out of the South-Southwest to help showers and storms move from West to East and also draw up the temperatures. They will be above average into the 90’s and feeling up to 109 degrees across portions of the area.
Don’t leave home without the umbrellas!
Have a great day South and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7