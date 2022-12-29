Happy last Thursday of 2022, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the holidays as we approved the final days of 2022. So Florida experienced some big changes this morning as temperatures felt much warmer than what we have seen in almost a week. After the Christmas cool down that left our morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, our temperatures have now begun to rebound once again. And this morning we surely felt that change as South Florida woke up in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another noticeable change this morning was a stronger breeze off the water.

Today in South Florida promises to be a nice one but with some changes. Similar to Wednesday, our afternoon high temperatures will finally continue to warm. And since our temperatures were a little warmer this morning to start off, our afternoon high temperatures will also be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Wednesday’s high temperatures reached into the mid to upper 70s so later this afternoon, South Florida can expect high temperatures to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will still remain rather comfortable so a nice day is in store for us once again, under a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers later in the day.

Looking ahead, the warm up continues for the rest of the work week. Now that winds have veered off the water, the air mass will moderate with the return of ocean air. Then the final days of 2022 promise to bring warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s, low rain chances, a touch more humidity and breezy conditions. If cooler weather is what you prefer then the next 7 days may not be your favorite. An area of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere will remain nearby and will help keep storm systems away from South Florida. This means that fronts will enter Florida but will stay north of South Florida. This will keep us warm in the meantime.

As mentioned above, New Year’s Eve in South Florida should be a quiet one. Here’s a closer look at what we can expect heading into the final days of 2022 and the start of 2023. Opposite of what we have been seeing, a Southerly wind will be in place and that’s going to allow our temperatures on New Year’s Eve to reach the low 80s in the afternoon. So as we ring in the new year, Our evening temperatures will likely be in the 70s with a warm breeze out of the South and a bit more in the way of humidity. The first day of 2023 looks like it could be a little warmer with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the mid 80s. The good news is that the New Years holiday does look mainly dry for South Florida.

Have a wonderful end to the year!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.