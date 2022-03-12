Summer weather will be in full force through midday Saturday, then it will feel more like winter the rest of this weekend as a cold front sweeps through.

The first half of Saturday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rapidly rising. Some locations as of 8am are already in the 80s! Then as we get into the early-afternoon, clouds, showers and an isolated thunderstorm will begin to move in ahead of the cold front. The best chance for showers will be between 2 and 6p and then drier will commence behind the front after sunset this evening.

A cold front is currently crossing through northern Florida right now but it will reach South Florida this afternoon, with showers possible between 2 and 6pm.



It will become quite hot before the front gets here, however, with highs approaching 90F! pic.twitter.com/ehGZRyRLrg — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 12, 2022

There is also a Wind Advisory in effect through 7p this evening for all of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, with gusts up to 35-40 mph expected this afternoon during and after the frontal passage.

Temperatures will plummet tonight, with wake-up temperatures in the 50s across mainland South Florida and 60s across the Keys. Sunday will be nice with partly cloudy skies but it will still be breezy, making the high temperatures in the mid 70s feel a little cooler.

As we bask in the 80s right now, big changes arrive tonight following a cold front. This will drop lows in the 50s across much of South Florida! pic.twitter.com/T6qYp2rm05 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 12, 2022

The next notable risk for rain will come with a new storm system arriving Tuesday into Wednesday.