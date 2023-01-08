A splendid Sunday is in store for South Florida once again, so if you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, Sunday will feature more of the same. Besides a couple more clouds, the sunshine will dominate today’s weather along with comfortable and pleasant conditions. It’s not as cool out there this morning with most locations in the 60s opposed to the 50s, and this afternoon will also be warmer by a degree or two with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

A disturbance will near South Florida tonight into tomorrow morning, which could lead to a spotty shower or two but we will remain mostly dry otherwise with most of that moisture offshore.

This upcoming week will remain quiet with lots of sunshine through Thursday too courtesy of high pressure holding firm control of our weather pattern. It will be warm on Monday with a high of 82F but then a weak front will cross through on Tuesday, dropping highs back to around 80F. Humidity will remain low and at a pleasant level.

It’s not until Friday a strong cold front arrives, leading to the chance for a shower and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler air will then follow with a forecast low on Saturday of 58F and high of 72F, as of now.