Sunshine Has Arrived! “Cool” Front Next Week.

Sunshine has finally arrived across South Florida!

Here’s a snapshot outside our North Bay Village studios. It’s a great view with warm and dry condition and a few fair weather clouds.

Today should remain rain free with above normal temperatures in the mid-80’s. It’s a perfect day to be on a boat or on the beach. Soak in the sun!

High pressure over our area and drier air will help us remain sunny into tomorrow, as well!

Tuesday, a front will move through, bringing us some showers and breezy conditions, but by midweek we will reap the benefits of the front! Cooler, more fall-like temperatures and less humidity is expected. It will finally feel more like South Florida fall instead of summer! By the end of the week, we go back to mild temperatures and remain sunny.

In the tropics, Hurricane Iota in the Caribbean continues to strengthen and now has 90 mph winds. Rapid strengthening is expected into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Iota will move onshore Nicaragua and Honduras tomorrow night as a category 4 major hurricane. This is the same area that suffered catastrophic flooding and landslides from Eta recently. Now they are bracing for another impact form a major hurricane. After making landfall, it will continue moving west and eventually dissipate by Thursday over land or over the Pacific waters. A front keeps it from moving north.

Watches & warnings are posted across parts of the Nicaragua and Honduras coastlines plus the Colombian islands of San Andrés & Isla de Providencia ahead of Iota.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the last advisory was issued this morning at 10 a.m. for Theta, which is no longer a tropical system. It’s remnants will continue moving north and eventually dissipate by tomorrow in the far Eastern Atlantic near Northern Africa and Portugal.

Have a great Sunday, South Florida!