Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully the start of the weekend was as great for you as the conditions across South Florida yesterday. It sure was picture perfect (that is, if you don’t mind the steamy temperatures). South Florida got to enjoy beautiful blue skies and almost no rain throughout the day. But some changes could be headed our way today and we already saw a difference earlier this morning as Stormtracker was looking a lot more active offshore than it did yesterday at the start of the day. Also, Saharan Dust will be moving in across South Florida today and we already saw hazy skies earlier this morning.

Today promises the same steamy temperatures while Saharan dust moves in across South Florida. Moisture associated with a tropical wave south of Cuba is also expected to increase across South Florida so there will be a battle between the moisture and the drier Saharan dust across South Florida. Whichever one wins will determine how much rain we actually get today. So for now we’ll just go with a few showers through the first half of the day so be sure to keep your rain gear close by. Even if it does rain, the Saharan dust may limit the overall coverage later today.

Looking ahead, a thicker layer of Saharan dust finally reaches South Florida and should limit any significant rainfall across our area through at least the first half of the work week. South Florida can expect hot and hazy conditions during this time with afternoon temperatures nearing the mid 90s across some areas and feels like temperatures well into the 100s. But as we head into the second half of the work week, Some of the dust begins to move off and fizzle over South Florida, which will allow for showers to slowly increase across our area. So after a mostly dry workweek, expect rain chances to return to typical by the end of next week, along with a breezy onshore wind (a wind off the water).

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

