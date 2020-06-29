Summer Sizzler

Above average temps to stay
The week started with very hot temps across South Florida. Miami tied a record with 94°, that was set in 1993.
Average highs for this time of year range around 90°. We will remain above that through next Monday, with Heat Indices hovering well over 100°. That is the combination of heat & humidity, or the feels-like temp.
In the Tropics
Monday had the National Hurricane center eyeing two areas. A wave east of the Lesser Antilles and a low east of North Carolina. As of late Monday night, the wave is no longer showing signs it wants to get stronger, while the low’s chances have dropped from 20% to just 10%.
This low will probably get absorbed by a front on Wednesday. If it can muster enough energy, it may develop in the area highlighted in yellow. Chances for that are slim.
We’ll keep watching.