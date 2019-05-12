STEAMY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there in south Florida!

If you’re planning your day an want to be outside I’d say morning through early afternoon is your best bet.

Happy Mother's Day!

A few showers around this morning and rain in the Keys.

Most of the day will be dry but storms begin to bubble up inland later this afternoon and make their way east toward the coast.

Full forecast on WSVN! pic.twitter.com/5NSsLMpA7U — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) May 12, 2019

Storms will begin to develop mid-afternoon inland and drift back toward the coast late afternoon into the evening.

It’s going to be a hot one with highs in the upper 80s but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s.

Monday will bring more of the same with highs in the lower 90s and steamy “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s. Once again coastal showers are likely in the morning with afternoon storms.

Tuesday continues the steamy trend with highs in the lower 90s. Rain and storm chances begin going up Tuesday as a cold front pushes its way into central Florida, eventually stalling out of south Florida.

Wednesday through Friday look soggy and stormy at times as that front hangs around. Rain and cloud cover will keep highs closer to average in the mid and upper 80s.

Have a nice and safe weekend!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

