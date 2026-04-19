Temperatures continue to climb this weekend ahead of a front on Monday, leading to additional changes to South Florida’s weather.

After a gorgeous Saturday with lots of sunshine but warmer and humid conditions, more clouds are in store for this Sunday.

Depending on how much sunshine pans out Sunday, temperatures could briefly touch 90F in some spots. Otherwise, we’re looking at widespread highs in the upper 80s and peak feels-like temperatures in the low 90s.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with partly to eventually mostly cloudy skies forecast ahead of the front. Moisture levels will also continue to increase so isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will turn higher come Monday — the day when the front actually crosses through South Florida. Therefore, expect in-and-out, passing showers and storms that will be scattered in nature.

It won’t be a washout of a day but it will be unsettled. Temperatures will remain warm in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Our weather then takes a nicer turn behind the front with milder temperatures and lower humidity starting Tuesday. This will last throughout the rest of the week, although temperatures will gradually rise by next weekend. The midweek time frame will be the “coolest,” with highs about 5F below average in the upper 70s for most locations.

It will be windy on Tuesday behind the front, however. Then winds come down a bit but it will still be breezy for the rest of next week.

There is the potential for an additional moisture bump around the Thursday/Friday time frame due to a disturbance over the western Gulf but currently the potential for rain is relatively low.

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