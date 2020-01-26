SPECTACULAR SUNDAY

Cooler temperatures & drier air have spread across South Florida. This will leave for an even nicer second half of the weekend for us. After a cool start to the morning afternoon high temperatures will rebound later today and will be exactly where they should be…in the mid 70s, leaving us sunny & seasonal throughout the day. But don’t worry….typical South Florida winter day…..jacket’s can be put away by lunch time!
This quick cooldown will be short-lived as things change for the start of the work week. A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is set to approach our state late Monday into Tuesday. Expect clouds to build late in the day with better rain chances on Monday night and early Tuesday. We’ll keep the rain chances isolated in nature.
A series of developing storms will push across Florida through the upcoming work week, leaving rain chances on & off through Saturday of next weekend! There is still plenty of time for the models to show different scenarios with these BUT with the big game around the corner, it is definitely worth mentioning. Right now, the third of three systems (currently set to arrive Friday/Saturday), has the potential to be a big rainmaker for us. Showers & a few storms are forecast to spread across South Florida as early as Friday & could linger through the day on Saturday. Good news with this one is that it seems to drag a cold front across South Florida, which *could* bring nice conditions for the Superbowl on Sunday. We’ll have to watch that one as the time gets closer.