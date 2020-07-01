Sizzling July

The Heat Streak Continues
The highs for Thursday will hover once again in the mid to upper 90s. The temps will remain above average thru the 4th of July weekend.
No records were set on Wednesday, but temps did reach the upper 90s in some spots. Official records are only kept in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, & Key West. They did not set any all time highs.
We’re not alone
As we look ahead to the 4th of July, we’re not the only ones dealing with excessive heat. Very high temps will make it north into the Plains and the Upper Midwest by Saturday. Both northern corners will be the only ones enjoying some nice & mild weather.
In the Tropics
There are a handful of waves, but they’re dealing with plenty of Saharan Dust and are being kept in check. Lets hope this trend continues.
We’ll be watching