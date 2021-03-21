SEASONABLE SUNDAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Your extended outlook in South Florida looks quiet today and tomorrow then trending warmer by the end of the work week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TGlgJFYzvg

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.