SEASONABLE SUNDAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
What a beautiful start to our weekend! Spring in South Florida started off on the right note as yesterday we had a cool morning, pleasant afternoon and low humidity throughout the day. And after seeing plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Saturday, conditions were quite comfortable once again to start our morning today. Looks like another great day is in store for South Florida with a very similar setup to yesterday!
NW winds, comfortable temperatures and a sun/clouds mix across South Florida this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2mrheSQ6mx
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 21, 2021
The offshore low pressure system near the Bahamas will continue to move North *away from South Florida* throughout the day today and into the start of the work week. At the same time,…high pressure will continue to build across our area behind the front that came through South Florida on Friday. Also, very dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere has moved in, which will allow increasing sunshine and dry weather through the next few days.
Plenty of dry air (shades of orange) over Florida. This will help keep mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions in the forecast today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/H8mZ3joyRb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 21, 2021
As far as today is concerned,…after a cool start in the upper 50s and lower 60s, South Florida can expect afternoon high temperatures to be comfortable in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees once again. WNW winds remain in place so other than a spotty shower through the morning, South Florida should remain mainly dry today,….especially through the second half of the day. We will also enjoy low humidity once again. But a word of caution: as many flock to the beach today, please keep in mind that the rip current risk across our East Coast beaches remains elevated today & next few days.
Other than a spotty shower or two this morning, South Florida should be mainly dry today. Near-average temperatures & low humidity later this afternoon. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/t2fTCsSZo3
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 21, 2021
Looking ahead, as that offshore low pressure moves away at the start of the work week, it will take the moisture with it, bringing more sunshine to start the week. And of course with winds eventually veering out of the Southeast, it will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. So our temperatures will be back into the lower 80s by the start of the week under mostly sunny and dry conditions continuing through much of the week. But by the time the end of the week arrives, our wind direction will be out of the South to Southwest and this will warm our afternoon temperatures to the mid 80s once again. The breeze will also begin to build, turning breezy starting Wednesday and possibly lingering into next weekend. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out during this time.
Your extended outlook in South Florida looks quiet today and tomorrow then trending warmer by the end of the work week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TGlgJFYzvg
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 21, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.