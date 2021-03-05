Rain Returns Saturday

A nice day is expected across South Florida with mild temperatures in the 60’s to start. By the afternoon, near-average temperatures expected in the upper 70’s.

High pressure quickly weakens over the Southeast United States allowing for an area of low pressure and trailing cold front to move into the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase the clouds and rain potential throughout the day on Saturday.

Most computer models area showing a couple of showers early, but the heavy rain and isolated storms late afternoon/early evening. Some of the storms that develop could produce heavy rain leading to areas of street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Everything moves out late evening with the winds turning breezy on Sunday.

Temperatures will be seasonable.

Next week gets windy.

RAIN RETURNS on Saturday as a front approaches from the Gulf of Mexico. It will be cloudy on Saturday with showers early. Heaviest rain moves in between 4-6 pm. An isolated strong storm possible. Sunday will be drier, breezy & seasonable. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qihxdpqKif — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 5, 2021

ISOLATED STRONG STORM possible Saturday afternoon producing heavy rainfall that could lead to minor street flooding. Gusty winds also likely. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9B6mAjXYvx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 5, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7