RAIN RETURNS ON SUNDAY

South Florida in the upcoming days: Rain & storms on Sunday. A few showers early Monday. Dry, breezy and [still] warm Tuesday & Wednesday. Then a few showers return by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iWNCOjcAjr

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.