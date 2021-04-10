RAIN RETURNS ON SUNDAY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has been enjoying this dry weather the last few days. South Florida has been needing rain and it looks like this upcoming weekend we will finally begin to see it. But one would not think that given the conditions we saw earlier today. Our Saturday was steamy but it was also dry and we enjoyed plenty of sunshine across South Florida. So if you like it warm and dry, then you probably liked the last few days. But as mentioned above, South Florida will finally see the rain that we very much need and not begins on Sunday.
It was a dry & warm Spring day across South Florida today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ouRVrwpBmN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 10, 2021
As high pressure is still holding on control of the weather pattern, tonight looks to remain quiet across South Florida. We will see a few clouds moving in and even though mainland south Florida will remain dry, a few showers are possible across the middle and lower keys late tonight. Our temperatures will remain warm in the lower 80s to eventually the upper 70s while we see breezy conditions at times along our coastal locations.
A few showers possible across North Broward this evening. Otherwise mainland South Florida remains mainly dry. Showers possible across the Keys late tonight. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SR1npG3SuH
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 10, 2021
A strong Spring front will be moving across our state throughout the day on Sunday. And even though this front is taking its time to move across Florida, showers and storms are already developing well ahead of the front, moving through Central Florida through this evening. Whatever is left of this cluster could bring some showers to the lower Keys late tonight. Lots of ‘energy’ in the air together with upper level dynamics as we like to say in Meteorology, will cause a few rounds of showers and storms to move through our area. One of the rounds will arrive just after midday and this one has the potential to bring strong to even severe thunderstorms across our area with the main threats being hail, gusty winds, heavy rain at times and funnel clouds.
South Florida has been placed under an elevated risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JrpdRgvvDu
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 10, 2021
A few showers will still be possible late Sunday into Monday and even early in the day on Monday as the front continues to push through our state and eventually reaches us here in South Florida. Once the front clears our area, drier conditions will begin to move in to South Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday. No cool down as expected behind the front but we will feel the difference as far as humidity levels are concerned. As we round the corner into the second half of the work week it looks like moisture tries to creep back into our area. Will will feel a little more in the way of humidity and we will see a better chance for showers to return to the forecast by the end of the week. So if you were looking for a cool down behind the long-awaited front then you will be disappointed. However at least South Florida will get to enjoy some lower humidity once again before the dog days of summer arrive!
South Florida in the upcoming days: Rain & storms on Sunday. A few showers early Monday. Dry, breezy and [still] warm Tuesday & Wednesday. Then a few showers return by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iWNCOjcAjr
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 10, 2021
