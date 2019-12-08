RAIN ON THE RISE LATER THIS WEEK

RAIN ON THE RISE as we head into the second half of the work week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GHSpgi18bM

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.