One More Day of Gusty Showers Before Drying Up this Weekend!

Good Thursday morning, South Florida!

Hey SoFlo! We still have one more day of higher rain chances today as Eta moves across Northern Florida. Bring your umbrellas with you, just in case! We will be dealing with pockets of gusty showers. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X1bqzCcHuP — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 12, 2020

Grab your umbrellas today! Expect gusty showers throughout the morning and afternoon as Etas most outer rain bands stream into South Florida today. By tonight, expect rain chances to taper off with drier conditions. Temperatures will be slightly above normal.

GRAB YOUR UMBRELLAS! Expect another round of gusty showers today and Eta moves across Northern FL. After today, expect much drier conditions with only a spotty shower chance as we head into the weekend. Finally! #7weather #flwx#tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/ipds89gDzw — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 12, 2020

As a cold front pushes Eta to the north and out of Florida, expect much drier conditions tomorrow with just spotty showers possible. That will be the case as we head into the weekend. It will be very nice and sunny! Just some stray showers here and there.

In the tropics, Eta has 45 mph winds as of 7 a.m., moving toward the NE. Tomorrow into the weekend, it should weaken and dissipate.

As of this morning, tropical storm warnings were still posted across Northern Florida from Gainesville to Jacksonville.

4 A.M. Advisory: Tropical Storm #Theta is moving ENE with little change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/I4S227Bvlf — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 12, 2020

Tropical Storm Theta in the Eastern Atlantic has 65 mph and is 470 miles to the SSW of the Azores. This is very far from the U.S., and won’t be an issue for us.

7 A.M. Tropical Outlook: The tropical wave in the Caribbean now has an 80% chance of developing within the next 1-2 days as it moves west. Heavy rain expected for parts of the Caribbean regardless of development. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/wyPm2AVwVL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 12, 2020

As of the latest tropical outlook, a tropical wave in the Caribbean is becoming better organized, and has a high chance of developing over the next 2-3 days. Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rain to portions of the Caribbean like Haiti and Dominican Republic.

Have a great day, South Florida!