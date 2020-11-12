One More Day of Gusty Showers Before Drying Up this Weekend!

Good Thursday morning, South Florida!

Grab your umbrellas today! Expect gusty showers throughout the morning and afternoon as Etas most outer rain bands stream into South Florida today. By tonight, expect rain chances to taper off with drier conditions. Temperatures will be slightly above normal.

As a cold front pushes Eta to the north and out of Florida, expect much drier conditions tomorrow with just spotty showers possible. That will be the case as we head into the weekend. It will be very nice and sunny! Just some stray showers here and there.

In the tropics, Eta has 45 mph winds as of 7 a.m., moving toward the NE. Tomorrow into the weekend, it should weaken and dissipate.

As of this morning, tropical storm warnings were still posted across Northern Florida from Gainesville to Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Theta in the Eastern Atlantic has 65 mph and is 470 miles to the SSW of the Azores. This is very far from the U.S., and won’t be an issue for us.

As of the latest tropical outlook, a tropical wave in the Caribbean is becoming better organized, and has a high chance of developing over the next 2-3 days. Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rain to portions of the Caribbean like Haiti and Dominican Republic.

 

Have a great day, South Florida!

 

 

 

