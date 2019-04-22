NICE WEATHER STREAK IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Monday, South Florida!

After a Friday’s cold front brought showers and thunderstorms across all of South Florida, a second cold front brought us a refreshing change for the latter part of the weekend. And it looks like the comfortable weather conditions will continue through the start of the work week!

High pressure has taken control of the weather pattern and a much drier air mass remains in place. This will allow afternoon high temperatures to remain a few degrees below average. And while temperatures will actually still remain warm, South Florida will most certainly feel the difference as humidity levels will remain unseasonably low.

With high pressure on forefront for quite a few days wind direction will remain out of the Northeast. That means the start of this week will start off just as pleasant as the weekend ended…plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Not too shabby for this time of year!

Speaking of winds…Northeast winds will pick up by this afternoon, becoming breezy along coastal areas. This will have a direct impact on beach and boating conditions starting today. While conditions will be perfect to hit the beach, RIP CURRENT RISK has already been elevated along Atlantic beaches. And this risk is expected to be even higher by the middle of the week. Down in the Keys, winds have already picked up and Small Craft Advisory might even be issued as early as tonight.

As the week progresses, High Pressure will slowly begin to shift East towards the Atlantic waters. This will allow the ocean breeze to return to the forecast, which will allow temperatures to slowly rebound AND for moisture to slowly creep back into the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 80s by the end of the week!

Speaking of the end of the week, it looks like another front (likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico) approaches South Florida as we round the corner into the weekend. This will help bring showers & thunderstorms back in to the forecast as well. But there is plenty of time from here to then. Lets enjoy this beautiful Spring weather while we can.

