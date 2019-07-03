Mother Nature’s Fireworks?

The 4th of July is here and most models suggest it will be mostly dry. However, even with a small chance for rain, we could still get a downpour or two.

4th Forecast

We will be stuck in between two highs. One in the Gulf and the other in the Atlantic. We are expecting any rain that forms, should get pushed to the SW.

Friday Forecast

By the end of the week, the High in the Atlantic pushes across South Florida. This will drag in more moisture but here too, the wind out of the ocean should push any downpours to SW Florida.

Temp Forecast Next 7 days

We will remain with above average temps thru the weekend and much of next week.

Rain Forecast

Even though models suggest only a 20% chance for rain, we can’t completely rule out a downpour.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July.