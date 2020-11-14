Morning Sea Breeze Showers Give Way to Drier Conditions This Afternoon. Cool Front on the Way!

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

We started the day off with a few scattered showers along the sea breeze which made way for a rainbow this morning! Here’s a look outside our North Bay Village studios from earlier today.

Outside of some spotty sea breeze showers, we should remain mainly dry today with warm temperatures in the mid 80’s. Rain chances taper off this afternoon into tonight.

Remember, that “sunny day flooding” is possible due to King Tides. We could see flooding along the coastline during times of high tide.

Outside of the spotty shower chance today, we can look forward to much drier weather for most of next week. The only exception is Tuesday, when we are expecting a front to move in along with some showers and breezy conditions. So, in addition to drier weather overall, that means a cooldown is in store!

 

The cool front will move in from the north Monday into Tuesday along with a dip in degree and less humidity.

But how much cooler will it get? Expect highs in the Upper 70’s, which is technically slightly below normal for this time of year. Either way, it will be a nice change, feeling like fall, but South Florida style!

In the tropics, we’ve got Tropical Storm Iota. As of 10 a.m. this morning, it remained a tropical storm. As it moves west, however, it will gain strength, eventually becoming a category 2 hurricane.

 

Iota will track west, unfortunately making landfall in Central America likely in either Honduras or Nicaragua, which is the same area that saw devastating landslides and flooding from then Hurricane Eta not too long ago. It will continue to track west and eventually dissipate over Central America or the Pacific. A cold front moving into the Gulf of Mexico will block it from moving north toward the U.S.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we’ve got Theta holding on to tropical storm status. It’s located in the far eastern Atlantic, closer to Northern Africa and Portugal, nowhere near the U.S.. By later today, it will lose its status as a tropical storm and eventually dissipate into the beginning of next week.

 

Have a great day, South Florida!

Trending