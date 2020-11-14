Morning Sea Breeze Showers Give Way to Drier Conditions This Afternoon. Cool Front on the Way!

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

A rainbow to start off the day across South Florida! We've seen spotty showers this morning along the breeze, and later today we should get much drier. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zvpIhNrAlX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

We started the day off with a few scattered showers along the sea breeze which made way for a rainbow this morning! Here’s a look outside our North Bay Village studios from earlier today.

DAY PLANNER: After some showers along the ocean breeze, later this afternoon should be drier with some clouds around. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JOjSFUlIRw — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

Outside of some spotty sea breeze showers, we should remain mainly dry today with warm temperatures in the mid 80’s. Rain chances taper off this afternoon into tonight.

KING TIDES have arrived. Broward & Miami-Dade, we could be seeing coastal flooding during times of high tide this weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IywX4bHVkl — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

Remember, that “sunny day flooding” is possible due to King Tides. We could see flooding along the coastline during times of high tide.

DRY DAYS AHEAD: The next few days should be a lot drier across South Florida! On Tuesday, we could expect some rain along with a front, that will eventually bring us more fall-like conditions. Overall, much drier than the past week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/asQ3A3K9NZ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

Outside of the spotty shower chance today, we can look forward to much drier weather for most of next week. The only exception is Tuesday, when we are expecting a front to move in along with some showers and breezy conditions. So, in addition to drier weather overall, that means a cooldown is in store!

FRONT ON THE WAY! Not only will we get drier this afternoon into Monday, but a "cool" front will move in early next week, bringing us a dip in degrees and less humidity! We could expect highs in the upper 70's by midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7RDa7M1Tdd — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

The cool front will move in from the north Monday into Tuesday along with a dip in degree and less humidity.

Temperatures will remain above average into the beginning of next week, but by midweek, it will feel more like Fall, South Florida Style! Expect pleasant highs in the upper 70's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EP0efBqP4k — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

But how much cooler will it get? Expect highs in the Upper 70’s, which is technically slightly below normal for this time of year. Either way, it will be a nice change, feeling like fall, but South Florida style!

10 A.M. Advisory: #Iota remains a tropical storm, but as it moves west it will likely develop further into a hurricane. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/5LwweptOp0 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

In the tropics, we’ve got Tropical Storm Iota. As of 10 a.m. this morning, it remained a tropical storm. As it moves west, however, it will gain strength, eventually becoming a category 2 hurricane.

10 A.M. Advisory: #Iota will be approaching Central America early next week as a hurricane, unfortunately impacting the same area as Eta did. A front will block it from moving north, so it will continue moving west over land before dissipating by the end of the work week. pic.twitter.com/KINgoix3sx — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

Iota will track west, unfortunately making landfall in Central America likely in either Honduras or Nicaragua, which is the same area that saw devastating landslides and flooding from then Hurricane Eta not too long ago. It will continue to track west and eventually dissipate over Central America or the Pacific. A cold front moving into the Gulf of Mexico will block it from moving north toward the U.S.

10 A.M. Advisory: #Theta is expected to weaken and lose its tropical storm status later today over the Eastern Atlantic. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/kL9nDWhcMu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 14, 2020

Elsewhere in the tropics, we’ve got Theta holding on to tropical storm status. It’s located in the far eastern Atlantic, closer to Northern Africa and Portugal, nowhere near the U.S.. By later today, it will lose its status as a tropical storm and eventually dissipate into the beginning of next week.

Have a great day, South Florida!