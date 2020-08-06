MORE STORMS TODAY THEN TYPICAL CHANCES END OF WEEK
Happy Thursday, South Florida!
It has been quite a few stormy days for us here. However, I am happy to report that today and tomorrow should begin to be a transitional day towards a much more typical weather pattern for us here in South Florida. And while our day started off rain-free, today we are still expecting showers and thunderstorms in the forecast later this afternoon. So don’t put those umbrellas away just yet! We will be needing them once again this afternoon.
Leftover tropical moisture over our state has helped keep a very moist atmosphere. And on top of that, our steering flow (which are the winds that steer thunderstorms) has been out of the southwest the last few days. So even though our mornings start off mostly quiet, by the time the afternoon rolls in, thunderstorms are already developing and inching towards our East Coast metro areas. And unfortunately for us today will be a similar weather pattern across South Florida. Today expect plenty of dry time, which will allow for steamy sunshine to warm our temperatures into the lower 90s. Showers & thunderstorms will roll through later today,….And with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours, some of the showers could linger into the evening with a few isolated thunderstorms as we head into the late night hours.
The good news is that we are headed towards a more typical weather pattern here as we round the corner into the end of the week and especially into the upcoming weekend. High pressure over the Atlantic will finally set up shop and this will allow for easterly steering flow to return to the forecast. This means that South Florida should go back to our regular summer-like pattern: a few morning showers and then our afternoon thunderstorms will be inland-focused and across interior sections of South Florida.
Fortunately for us, this weather pattern will continue to leak into the upcoming weekend which should allow for a ‘drier’ weather pattern here. Of course that’s not to say that we won’t see any rain and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend. But it will be much lower as far as coverage compared to what we’ve been seeing the last couple of days. So if you have any outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend, do not cancel them! Just keep your rain gear with you in case you do encounter a shower…..But of course, I don’t have to tell you that. That’s just the norm during every Summer day her in South Florida.