Merry Christmas, South Florida

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful ‘Noche Buena’ surrounded by loved ones. Our weather here in South Florida yesterday evening was quite perfect for any outdoor festivities and this morning the holiday-like feel continued as South Florida once again woke up on the comfortably cool side in the mid to lower 60s. Some inland spots even managed to drop into the upper 50s this morning. And other than a few showers across the offshore showers of the FL Keys, the rest of South Florida woke up to beautiful conditions. It sure feels like Christmas in South Florida!

While today brings another round of picture-perfect weather, there are some changes that we will begin to notice. For starters, we may notice our winds beginning to veer off the water a bit as high-pressure moves farther East. This means that the air mass will continue to moderate today and our afternoon high temperatures will end closer to the upper 70s to near 80°. Also worth mentioning, is that even though South Florida has been dry for the past few days (and even though the air mass over us is still very dry), a stray shower can’t be ruled out today across the Florida Keys. Otherwise the rest of South Florida should remain dry today.

The warm-up we have been talking about will be gradual so many may not even feel much of a difference until next week. But if you are up and about early Sunday morning, then you may begin to feel the difference, especially across some of our coastal locations. Our morning temperatures on Sunday won’t be as cool as we have been experiencing as many spots in South Florida will be waking up in the mid 60s while some of our coastal locations who see an onshore flow could see milder temperatures to start the day. Once again afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be near 80° for most of us.

The gradual warming trend will continue into next week. A wind out of the East will help our overnight temperatures rebound once again back into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week. And while humidity levels are not expected to be AS high as we saw before the cool down, you may notice it is a bit more humid during the evening and morning hours. Our breeze will begin to pick up by the middle of the work week and with stronger winds off the water a light shower can’t be ruled. Afternoon temperatures will also return to the 80s across all of South Florida by the end of the work week. Looks like the last week of the year may actually end on a warm note. In the meantime,…Not too bad of a forecast for the big holiday weekend!

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.