Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. After having a stormy weekend and a stormy start to the work week, our rain chances should transition to a more typical for this time of year starting today. This morning we woke up to a few showers then quickly fizzled out and gave way to beautiful blue skies across South Florida. We also woke up to high humidity and mild temperatures once again but that is actually what we like to call the ‘norm’ during the rainy season. Speaking of the rainy season… The official start for South Florida was this past Sunday so the stormy afternoons we had seemed fitting!

Today we can expect another steamy day with afternoon high temperatures reaching well into the 90s. Once you factor in the added humidity, our FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURES across some South Florida spots may actually reach into the upper 90s and near 100°. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast but the strong thunderstorms that we have been experiencing should not make it this time around. But after we get to enjoy slightly drier conditions today and Thursday, the weather pattern will slowly begin to shift once again as we round the corner into the end of the work week.

Looking ahead, the end of the work week could begin to turn unsettled for South Florida. Tropical moisture from the Caribbean could increase across our area (if it holds together), which would increase our rain and thunderstorm chances as early as Friday. The beautiful blue skies we have been enjoying will also be a thing of the past as we can expect more clouds starting Friday. If the moisture actually holds together, then the unsettled weather pattern could linger into the upcoming weekend. There is still lots of uncertainty with the weekend forecast so, for now, if you have any outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend, it might be best to bring them indoors,…or at least have a plan B.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

