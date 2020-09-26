LAST SATURDAY OF SEPTEMBER TURNING STORMY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
We have had quite the soggy pattern here the last couple of days. And fortunately for us while we are slowly transitioning to a more typical weather pattern around here. Today there will still be another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. But even then, our morning started off rather quiet, with significantly fewer clouds across the area and just a few isolated showers offshore. But boy was humidity high!!
And today will remain humid all day. We still have enough tropical moisture in place to keep the atmosphere rather juicy. And with the available moisture in the air and a Southwest wind in place, showers and thunderstorms will develop as we head into the afternoon. The good news is that we are not expecting a washout of a day by any means. As a matter fact, we should see plenty of dry time through the first half of our Saturday with an isolated shower or 2 possible however the best chances for showers and storms today will be in the afternoon once the sea breeze has had its time to move. In today’s case, the East Coast Seabreeze won’t be moving all too much but will rather be pinned up and down our metro areas. So if you have plans for this afternoon be sure to keep that rain gear with you.
We do have some changes as we head into the second half of the weekend,…our onshore winds return! So with an easterly wind flow across South Florida, we will slowly transition to a more typical weather pattern around here. With an onshore flow in place, a few morning showers are possible followed by a few spotty sea breeze thunderstorms in the afternoon. But as we are all too familiar with, an easterly wind flow will help push all showers and thunderstorms out towards the Gulf Coast as we head into the second half of the day. And that’s exactly where we will find the bulk of the thunderstorm activity on Sunday afternoon. That means improving conditions for the East Coast for the second half of the weekend!
Looking ahead it seems some slightly dry air begins to move into South Florida for the start of the workweek. This will lower our rain chances at least for a day or two and allow South Florida to once again enjoy more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures during this time will possibly be a little warmer than we’ve been the last few days, leaving us around average or slightly above average. But as we head into the end of the workweek it looks like a weak front will try to reach us. Unfortunately it looks to stall out somewhere in our area so our rain chances will likely be on the rise once again by the end of the work week. That means we could see rounds of afternoon thunderstorms return to South Florida As early as Thursday and Friday. We will tackle that when the times comes. In the meantime, let’s just enjoy the weather pattern we are about to get while we can!
