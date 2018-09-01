Labor Day Soaking

Steering winds are still tapping into tropical moisture surrounding the Sunshine State this weekend.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic generating an easterly breeze will push the bulk of the moisture inland by the afternoon and early evening hours. Our rain chances will rise into Labor Day as even more tropical moisture closes in on us.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and it looks like it is going to be a soggy one. Here's your holiday weekend forecast @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wxgZ62KLVN — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 1, 2018

An area of disturbed weather producing abundant showers and storms north of Haiti will continue to drift west northwest over the next few days. This feature is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

While strong upper-level winds are hindering tropical develop in the Atlantic now, once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, some development is possible. A medium chance over the next 5 days.

Strong upper-level winds are hindering tropical development of a rainmaker north of Haiti. As it drifts west-northwest in the Gulf of Mexico, some development is possible. Regardless of development, this will be a rainmaker for us @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/62fkqHLERi — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 1, 2018

Regardless of the development, this will be a rainmaker for the Sunshine State by Labor Day with likely downpours leading to street flood concerns.

TROPICS

Tropical Depression Six made to transition to Tropical Storm Florence in the eastern Atlantic.

Continuing to move towards the west northwest,Tropical Storm Florence looks to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic through Thursday morning @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/23ptnAZUd4 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 1, 2018

As of Saturday morning, a Tropical Storm Warning issued for the Cape Verde Islands has been discontinued as it moves west northwest away from the islands. This system looks to remain over the open waters as a tropical storm in the week ahead.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.