It’s Chilly Outside!

Obviously we are talking about record heat today! Rrrrriiigght… anywho, sweater weather has returned to South Florida!

Temps took a hit this morning in South Florida behind our recent cold front. Here's how we woke up on this chilly Thursday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CXlh2lveQL — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 18, 2018

Our morning temps started off in the 40s with a couple of 50s out there as a cold front cleared and northerly winds usher in the drop in temps. This morning, the 40s felt like the 30s because of the swift breeze. A Wind Chill Advisory was even in effect for inland Broward County. It expired around 9:30am.

It's all about the chill! Even though our temps are starting off in the 40s, wind chills are mainly in the 30s across Miami-Dade and Broward Co. this morning @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/R8PxI8YQ4y — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 18, 2018

As the day progresses, daytime highs will be on the cool side in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.

The winds are also roughing up our local waters. There is a Small Craft Advisory in effect for hazardous seas building up to more than 6 feet.

The strong breeze is roughing up the seas. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect today for local waters due to building seas above 6 feet @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/d1MztSx3Gb — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 18, 2018

Friday will bring more cool temps and sunshine. Temps will rebound into the seasonal range by the weekend and more clouds will creep back into our forecast.

