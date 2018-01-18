It’s Chilly Outside!

Obviously we are talking about record heat today! Rrrrriiigght… anywho, sweater weather has returned to South Florida!
Our morning temps started off in the 40s with a couple of 50s out there as a cold front cleared and northerly winds usher in the drop in temps. This morning, the 40s felt like the 30s because of the swift breeze. A Wind Chill Advisory was even in effect for inland Broward County. It expired around 9:30am.
As the day progresses, daytime highs will be on the cool side in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.
The winds are also roughing up our local waters. There is a Small Craft Advisory in effect for hazardous seas building up to more than 6 feet.
Friday will bring more cool temps and sunshine. Temps will rebound into the seasonal range by the weekend and more clouds will creep back into our forecast.
