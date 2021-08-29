Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the first half of your weekend so far as conditions across South Florida we’re actually quite nice. It sure was hot and muggy on Saturday but at least rain remained out of the forecast through much of the day and we had a nice Southeast breeze coming in to provide *some* relief at times. But there are some changes headed our way and we already saw a few changes early this morning with the return of our typical summertime morning showers. Otherwise, it was a nice start to our Sunday morning!

Hurricane Ida will move across Louisiana later today as a powerful category 4 hurricane. South Florida was once again spared from a tropical system thanks to a high-pressure system over the Atlantic waters that kept Ida far away from our area. But as we enter the peak hurricane season in the Atlantic, the tropics are showing just that as we have 2 other tropical systems to watch plus 2 other areas for possible development.

Today brings some changes to the forecast as South Florida transitions to a more typical summer time weather pattern. Lighter winds return to the forecast as Hurricane Ida moves farther away from South Florida. Also, a few showers will be possible throughout the first half of the day before shifting focus towards Interior sections of South Florida. Temperatures will still remain on the steamy side, with feels-like temperatures reaching the 100s once again.

Looking ahead into next week, it looks like some Saharan dust tries to make its way across South Florida but right now the models are showing that the thickest of the dust should remain to the south of us. The reason? High pressure (the same one that protected us from Ida) will drift southward and keep the dust to our south. This will cause our wind pattern to eventually change mid week, which will help afternoon thunderstorms favor the East Coast by the end of the week and into the start of the holiday weekend. This will also bring above average temperatures to the forecast by the end of the week as well.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

