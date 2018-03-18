Hot Highs Ahead!

Another storm system is expected to sweep through the Sunshine State by the first half of the work week. Ahead of it, temps will be flirting with the records in the upper 80s on Monday, but especially on Tuesday. Some spots could even reach the 90s for the first time this year.

As this storm system slides into Northern Florida, high pressure will stand its ground and keep most of the showers and storms north of Lake Okeechobee on Monday. The front will move through South Florida Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning and make an exit by the late morning hours. Expect a few showers and isolated storms for us during this timeframe.

On the backside of the cold front, our skies will clear and temps will take another dip into the low to mid 50s, with a few inland cities in the 40s, Thursday and Friday as cooler/drier air returns to South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.