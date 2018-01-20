Getting Back to Seasonal

As high pressure will remain our dominating weather pattern as we cruise into the weekend.

Warmer temps this morning compared to the past couple of days. Mainly in the 60s to start off our Saturday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/z4eS7jvwvJ — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 20, 2018

Located north of us, it will continue a trek to the east, into the Western Atlantic. This will stir up easterly winds across South Florida. On the breeze, we could see isolated showers despite the mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Cloudy skies and warmer temps in South Florida for our Saturday. Isolated showers are also in the forecast @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/B5m8DGen4Q — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 20, 2018

Additionally, our temps are gradually warm up into the seasonal range as highs in the 70s return this weekend and stay that way for much of next week.

Our next cold front is forecast to move into the area as we start off the work week. This one looks weak but as it stalls over the Florida Straits, expect a chance for more showers starting Monday night and a better chance on Tuesday.

