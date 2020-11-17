Front on the Move!

A “cool” front is on the move in South Florida!

TIMING FRONT- Get ready for a nice change. Front arrives today & ahead clouds will be around with a few downpours possible. The wind turns gusty out of the NE as the air dries out. Temps. will be a degree or two below average with lower humidity tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QsA9XreFOf — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

As the front moves through, it will bring us cloudy skies and increase showers from north to south with some isolated storms possible. Because the ground is already saturated from all the rain we saw last week, we may see street flooding with some of the showers. Once it moves through, we can expect gusty conditions, along with drier and cooler air to filter in.

TURNING WINDY- Large pressure difference between distant high pressure & front over the Caribbean will produce strong NE winds. It will get gusty along the coast with minor tidal flooding possible. Rip current risk will remain high at area beaches. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGDEmsFpeH — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

These gusty conditions will last through much of the week as high pressure builds behind the front to the north and the front stalls out to our south. We could have winds gusting to 30 mph at times and a wind advisory may be required.

DAY PLANNER: As the front moves in today, showers will increase, so bring your umbrella just in case! Winds will pick up as well, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. By tonight, it should be drier when it comes to the rain and the humidity. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HQB9DikhRs — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

Grab your umbrellas today! We have a 40% chance of rain throughout the morning and afternoon. By tonight, it should be drier when it comes to the rain but also the humidity.

RAIN TREND- A few downpours possible ahead of cold front. Mainly along coastal areas. An isolated storm can't be ruled out. Clouds and winds increase out of the Northeast throughout the day. A Wind Advisory may be issued. Drier by tomorrow and most of the week. Enjoy! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/1SnlNJb4ey — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

After today, we go back to mostly dry conditions for most of the week with sunny skies!

TEMPERATURE TREND- Next 2 days will seem a little cooler as this next front clears. It will be comfortable with temperatures in the afternoon dropping about 2 degrees below normal. Seasonable from Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xuJDnx4LpR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

Temperatures will be cooler as we head into tomorrow! It will feel noticeably nicer through midweek. By the weekend, mild temperatures return.

Tuesday 10 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane #Iota has now weakened to a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/dFeQiutRuD — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

As of the 10 A.M. Advisory, Hurricane Iota has now weakened to a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and is moving west at 12 mph after making landfall last night in Nicaragua.

Tuesday 10 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane #Iota will continue tracking west and likely weaken to a tropical storm by this afternoon. By tomorrow, it should dissipate. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/OQsa7tSQUN — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

Hurricane Iota will continue tracking west and likely weaken to a tropical storm by this afternoon. By tomorrow, it should dissipate.

TUE 7AM TROPICS UPDATE- Low pressure could form in the shaded area & NHC giving it a medium chance of 40% to develop into a depression this weekend. This means more rain for areas that don't need more causing new flooding concerns for Nicaragua into Colombia. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/w3GpLUiD8b — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 17, 2020

Elsewhere in the tropics, low pressure could form in the shaded area and the National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of 40% to develop into a depression this weekend. This means more rain for areas that don’t need more, causing new flooding concerns for Nicaragua into Colombia.

Have a great Tuesday, South Florida!