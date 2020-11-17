Front on the Move!

A “cool” front is on the move in South Florida!

As the front moves through, it will bring us cloudy skies and increase showers from north to south with some isolated storms possible. Because the ground is already saturated from all the rain we saw last week, we may see street flooding with some of the showers. Once it moves through, we can expect gusty conditions, along with drier and cooler air to filter in.

These gusty conditions will last through much of the week as high pressure builds behind the front to the north and the front stalls out to our south. We could have winds gusting to 30 mph at times and a wind advisory may be required.

Grab your umbrellas today! We have a 40% chance of rain throughout the morning and afternoon. By tonight, it should be drier when it comes to the rain but also the humidity.

 

After today, we go back to mostly dry conditions for most of the week with sunny skies!

Temperatures will be cooler as we head into tomorrow! It will feel noticeably nicer through midweek. By the weekend, mild temperatures return.

As of the 10 A.M. Advisory, Hurricane Iota has now weakened to a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and is moving west at 12 mph after making landfall last night in Nicaragua. 

Hurricane Iota will continue tracking west and likely weaken to a tropical storm by this afternoon. By tomorrow, it should dissipate.

Elsewhere in the tropics, low pressure could form in the shaded area and the National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of 40% to develop into a depression this weekend. This means more rain for areas that don’t need more, causing new flooding concerns for Nicaragua into Colombia.

Have a great Tuesday, South Florida!

Trending