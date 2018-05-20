Flood Concerns

Widespread showers and storms will stick around to close out the weekend as lingering tropical moisture continues to filter in from the Caribbean Sea.

We woke up to a few flood alerts on Sunday. Street Flood Advisories that impacted Broward Co. and northern Miami-Dade Co. as well as a Flood Watch for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Expect more clouds and rounds of rain to continue with the heating of the day across all of South Florida. With all the ingredients present Sunday for likely downpours, models are suggesting rainfall amounts from 1 to 3 inches, and higher in spots.

Looks like high pressure will build in from the Atlantic on Monday and push drier air in our direction. This will not cut off all the moisture across the region, just push the bulk of it inland by the afternoon/evening hours as the sea breeze develops. This summer-like pattern will stick around through Thursday.

Models suggest more deep tropical moisture will return to South Florida from the Caribbean Sea by Friday and make for a stormy start to Memorial Day weekend.

