Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.

This Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies paired with a light southeast breeze which will once again drive temperatures into the low to mid 80s. A weak front will be stalled across central Florida but it should be far enough north to keep us dry. Therefore rain chances will be low at a 0-10% chance.

The early to middle of the new week time period is looking quiet across South Florida as well with high pressure dominating our weather pattern. An east to southeast breeze will keep temperatures on the warm side of average into the low to mid 80s with moderate humidity. Skies will remain generally sunny with low rain chances.

It’s not until the end of the week when a cold front will approach and the model guidance continues to suggest this front will clear through South Florida by next weekend. That means a round of showers and storms will be possible. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday but the guidance is not completely in agreement with the timing of this rain yet. Then behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop at least a few degrees in time for next weekend.