DRY STREAK CONTINUES AND A WARMING TREND BEGINS

Happy Tuesday, South Florida!
We have truly been quite lucky around here with the nice weather pattern that we have been seeing since this past weekend. Not only was the weekend picture perfect but the start of the work week proved to be a nice one as well with increasing sunshine during the afternoon hours on Monday, cool morning temperatures, near average temperatures in the afternoon and low humidity. And even though today we will begin to feel some changes in the forecast, it is still set up to be a rather nice one.
Calm, cool-ish and comfortable this morning. A beautiful start to our Tuesday in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/f46XSqt5yo
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 23, 2021
South Florida is enjoying a very a stable environment but also we continue to see very dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that moved in just a few days ago. This will continue to provide South Florida with mostly sunny skies and low rain chances. As far as today is concerned,…after a ‘cool-ish’ start in the upper 50s and lower 60s, South Florida can expect afternoon high temperatures to be a touch warmer than yesterday. Winds will be shifting out of the SW later today, which will help our temperatures warm. Rain remains out of the forecast once again today as this dry streak continues across our area. But a word of caution: as many flock to the beach today, please keep in mind that the rip current risk across our East Coast beaches remains elevated due to a large Northeasterly swell over the Atlantic.
Dry streak continues today as a warming trend begins across South Florida. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/f7Y8jCnT1u
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 23, 2021
Looking ahead,…our winds will eventually veer out of the South and Southwest, which is what is triggering a warming trend across South Florida. So our temperatures will be back into the mid 80s by the middle of the work week with sunny and dry conditions continuing through much of the week. By the time the end of the week arrives, our wind direction will be out of the South to Southwest and this will warm our afternoon temperatures to the mid to upper 80s. And with higher humidity levels in the forecast, feels like temperatures might actually reach the lower 90s across some spots! The breeze will also begin to build, turning breezy starting Wednesday and possibly lingering into the weekend.
Your extended forecast in South Florida calls for warming temperatures through the end of the week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SgFYIMk0LF
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 23, 2021
