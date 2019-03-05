CHILLY CHANGE

Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Get ready to feel a difference in the air next few days. After breaking several records and weeks of warm temperatures in the 80s, a cold front that cleared South Florida Tuesday afternoon will change all of that. And that change arrives tonight!

Winds have shifted out of the Northwest behind the cold front, which has begun to usher in that cooler and drier air. But before we get to the cooldown, let’s talk about fires and how that NW wind will impact South Florida. Some of us have noticed a smokey smell in the air. That NW wind will help push smoke from a few controlled fires in the Everglades towards South Florida overnight. Western suburbs of Miami-Dade & Broward especially will wake up to smoke in the air on Wednesday morning.

Ok back to the cooldown: Wednesday morning temperatures will feel like a shock to many in South Florida, especially after being in the 80s for 19 days! All of South Florida will be waking up in the 50s, with the exception of the Keys where temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the mid to low 60s.

With afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach that 70-degree mark, Wednesday afternoon looks to be the coolest afternoon of the week!

And while Wednesday afternoon will be on the cool side, we can expect temperatures to drop even more by the evening hours, leaving Thursday morning as the coolest morning of this week.

And as quickly as the cooler air arrives, it will move on just as quickly. The ocean breeze returns to the forecast and that will help temperatures rebound to near average by the end of the work week. So let’s enjoy this refreshing change in the air the next few days. Steamy temperatures in the mid 80s are set to return to the forecast by the upcoming weekend!

Erika Delgado

Weekend Meteorologist

WSVN-7 News

