BRIEF RELIEF THIS WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the break from winter that South Florida has endured the last week or two. I guess I wouldn’t even call it a break as our afternoon high temperatures have been reaching the mid 80s for well over a week now. But after days of unseasonably warm temperatures, a weak front came through South Florida on Friday evening and that brought in some changes for us this weekend.
Good Saturday morning, South Florida. Behind Friday's front….temperatures this morning are running 10-15° cooler than yesterday morning! Tune in to @wsvn right now for your weekend forecast. pic.twitter.com/IA1i5DMsWf
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 20, 2021
Now that a cold front came through and cleared South Florida late on Friday, the wind pattern here in South Florida will begin to change. For one, we will notice a wind shift out of the north throughout the day today, which should begin to bring some cooler and drier air our way. On top of that, wind speeds have also picked up behind the passing of the front and ahead of a high-pressure system that will move in behind yesterday’s front.
Drier (& slightly 'cooler') air now moving in across South Florida behind a weak front that moved through our area Friday evening. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kCScnz2MvY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 20, 2021
So what can we expect today? Well for one, temperatures will NOT be reaching into the 80s! Our afternoon high temperatures will be a little closer to average (possibly a few degrees below average), reaching into the mid 70s today. Of course this is after starting off in the mid to lower 60s (something we also haven’t seen in quite a few days). Even though we woke up with some cloud cover along our coastal locations, we will see increasing sunshine as we head into the rest of the day. And for those brave souls who feel like this is perfect beach weather, please keep in mind that our rip current risk along our east coast beaches will remain elevated this weekend.
Comfortable temperatures, breezy conditions, low humidity & plenty of sunshine basically sums up our Saturday in South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/aoI8QkN3Ra
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 20, 2021
The latter part of the weekend promises to bring nice weather as well. We will start off Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s once again,…this is actually what we consider average for this time of year. The one difference we will notice on Sunday is that our wind pattern will begin to change once again. An onshore flow (which means a wind off the water) could begin to drag in a few more clouds from time to time as we head into the afternoon. But this will also help Moderate our air mass. Our afternoon high temperatures will still be in the mid 70s but some locations could be a few degrees warmer than that. And yes, for our boaters out there, the wind will still be on the stronger side.
Perfect weekend in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/k9YhvAws0C
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 20, 2021
This heat relief in South Florida unfortunately will be a brief one. As we head into next week our wind pattern will begin to veer out of the Southeast once again and this will trigger a warming trend across all of South Florida. So by Monday afternoon our temperatures will be back into the 80s. A weak front will try to move through our area early Tuesday but it will be just that,…a weak one. So other than a few degrees of a drop during the early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Our afternoon high temperatures will hover around that 80° mark through much of the upcoming work week. Humidity levels might be on the lower side by the middle of the week (behind the weak front) but that too will be short-lived as moisture begins to creep back into our area by the end of the week.
Your extended outlook in South Florida calls for a pleasant & breezy weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2Vi9SXrfJ8
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 20, 2021
