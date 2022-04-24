The rest of this weekend is looking quite nice as drier air tries to dominate our weather pattern again. This morning, there are a couple dotted showers and sprinkles trying to move onshore along the breeze but moisture will be limited. Therefore, while a shower can’t be ruled out at any time today, Sunday overall will be dry with a 20% rain chance. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures once again near average in the low to mid 80s. Winds will also start to slowly relax, with gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday.

Not as much moisture out there this morning, so our Sunday is off to a drier start. Just a couple sprinkles currently moving onshore in South Florida but the day ahead is looking nice overall. pic.twitter.com/Vgh6MyovGm — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 24, 2022

There could be a few showers heading into tonight and the first few daylight hours of Monday, but Monday is also looking like a great day overall featuring a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

The weather is expected to stay dry through Tuesday with the rain chance holding at 20% across South Florida overall and the wind will also noticeably weaken. It’s not until Wednesday into Thursday when our next storm system is expected to arrive. A couple showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially inland areas. The breeze will be more out of the southeast, leading to highs in the upper 80s across some locations.

Atmospheric moisture will be limited today and into tomorrow with most of it focused to our south. This will make for mostly — if not completely — dry conditions across South Florida. There will only be an elevated chance for a shower or two tonight. pic.twitter.com/DSEDuwZzAg — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 24, 2022

Then on Thursday, a weak front is expected to approach, leading to the chance for a few showers and storms. If this front does clear through South Florida, significant cooling is not expected.