Happy Tuesday, April 14, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying this nice weather lately. Over the weekend South Florida saw picture perfect conditions and we were lucky enough for it to leak into the start of the work week. The usually dreaded Monday was quite beautiful for us with plenty of sunshine and very comfortable conditions. And this morning we once again started off breezy, however, we did notice one change – shower activity! A few quick moving spotty showers pushed from east to west across South Florida.

Today should feature another relatively quiet day, although given the fact that we started the morning off with a few showers means that shower activity will gradually need to be re-introduced to the forecast, especially through the first half of the day. This tends to be common when starting the morning off with a strong breeze off the water. High temperatures today will reach into the [mostly] lower 80s. I say ‘mostly’ because there could be one or two spots, especially inland, that reach the mid 80s. Humidity levels will still be relatively comfortable throughout the day. We will notice a few mid to upper levels of the atmosphere clouds streaming in from the Gulf waters.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, South Florida should remain mostly dry and relatively quiet. Our wind speeds will finally begin to die down some as we work our way through the middle of the work week. With that said, it will still be breezy at times. This will allow our afternoon high temperatures to begin to climb. By Thursday, some South Florida spots may be reaching into the mid 80s as our winds will remain on the lighter side (lighter in comparison to the previous days). Late week South Florida will notice rising humidity levels and warmer temperatures, especially as our winds turn much lighter off the water. A spotty to isolated shower will be possible through the start of the weekend but with an approaching front, rain chances will gradually increase by Sunday into early next week.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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