AWESOME EASTER FORECAST

There’s no other way to say it, the weather looks awesome for Easter!

We started in the upper 50s and lower 60s in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Our normal morning lows in Miami for this time of year are in the upper 60s but we woke up at 60°

We’ll warm into the lower 80s under sunny skies with low humidity.

Good Easter Morning south Florida!

Beautiful today!

The steak of great weather continues Monday. Wind become a bit breezier but other than that just another very nice day with highs in the lower 80s.

Warmth and humidity slowly creep back up next week. We’ll be back in the mid 80s by Thursday.

Rain chances remain low until the end of next week as a storm system moves through Florida.

Have a wonderful Easter!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

