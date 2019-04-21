AWESOME EASTER FORECAST

There’s no other way to say it, the weather looks awesome for Easter!
We started in the upper 50s and lower 60s in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
We’ll warm into the lower 80s under sunny skies with low humidity.
The steak of great weather continues Monday. Wind become a bit breezier but other than that just another very nice day with highs in the lower 80s.
Warmth and humidity slowly creep back up next week. We’ll be back in the mid 80s by Thursday.
Rain chances remain low until the end of next week as a storm system moves through Florida.
Have a wonderful Easter!
-Meteorologist Felicia Combs
