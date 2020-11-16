Another Sunny & Warm Day Ahead of Next Front

Another warm day is ahead, South Florida!

Rise & shine, SoFlo! We are starting the day with mild temps and clear skies. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dp909SRKe4 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

This morning, we woke up to nothing but clear skies. Here’s a look just outside our North Bay Village studios as the sun was rising.

DAY PLANNER: Another warm & sunny afternoon is in store across South Florida. We may see a couple of spotty showers later on tonight. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ycWfSYRoPW — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

Today, expect a repeat of yesterday – warm temperatures and clear skies with just a spotty shower chance later on tonight.

Today will be a repeat of yesterday with sunny & warm conditions. Tomorrow, a cold front will be over SoFlo along with breezy conditions and some showers. By Wednesday, the front moves further south and our temperatures will be cooler with less humidity. pic.twitter.com/YbcpRxoEOt — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

After today, a cold front that’s currently over northern Florida will slowly move toward the south. It should be over South Florida by tomorrow morning, bringing us some showers and breezy conditions along with mild temperatures. By Wednesday, the front clears the state and leaves us with cooler, less humid conditions as high pressure builds.

FEELING LIKE FALL: By midweek, we will enjoy more Fall-like conditions across South Florida as a front moves in. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/A3OgQrLv6L — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

After being in the mid-80’s the last few days, temperatures will go down to a comfortable 79 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. As we head into the weekend, our temperatures will be mild.

We've been enjoying rain-free conditions for the most part across South Florida, but more rain is on the way tomorrow as a front moves in. After Tuesday, we're back to sunny conditions! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hPTsPQkFsx — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

Although we’ve been enjoying mostly dry days, some showers are expected tomorrow, but for good reason! A front will bring us those showers, but once it clears, we will be back to dry conditions.

KING TIDES are in effect. That means coastal flooding is possible during times of high tide. High tide is coming up this morning at 9:12 a.m. for Miami Beach. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/brF6c6WuQN — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

We are in King Tides season across South Florida, so coastal flooding is possible during times of high tide.

Monday 7 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane #Iota strengthens even further, now with 155 mph winds, as it nears Central America. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/taZCrOLyro — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

As of the 7:00 A.M. Advisory, Hurricane Iota continues moving toward the Nicaragua-Honduras coastline as a category 4 hurricane with 155 mph after rapidly intensifying.

Monday 4 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane #Iota will make landfall overnight near the Nicaragua-Honduras border as a major category 4 hurricane. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/69SQid5sns — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

It will make landfall overnight tonight near the Nicaragua-Honduras border as a category 4 hurricane. After making landfall, it will track west and eventually dissipate later this week.

Early Monday A.M. Tropical Outlook: An area of low pressure may form in the shaded area late this week that may have a chance of development as it moves west. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/e7noZyZlaU — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2020

Elsewhere in the tropics, an area of low pressure could form in the yellow shaded area. It will have a chance of developing later this week as it moves west.

Make it a great day, South Florida!