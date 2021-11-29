Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great long holiday weekend. The weather across South Florida was picture perfect as we remained dry and mostly sunny, enjoyed low humidity and of course we enjoyed comfortable temperatures. A series of fronts have continued to push through South Florida and this morning another one is on its way. This morning we woke up to mild but comfortable conditions with a few light showers pushing through our area.

Our next front will be pushing through the area today and ahead of it, South Florida could see a shower or two through the morning hours. The cloud cover that we woke up to earlier today should clear out by midday. After starting off in the mid to lower 60s this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will struggle to warm as the cooler air begins to move in behind the front. That means that our high afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 70s across most of South Florida today.

By tonight, the cooler air mass will have had plenty of time to filter in across our area. This means that tonight into Tuesday morning South Florida will see the coolest temperatures of the week. Most of South Florida will drop into the 50s and even portions of the Middle to Upper keys could easily see temperatures Tuesday morning in the 50s. The Lower Keys will remain in the mid to lower 60s and believe it or not, interior sections of South Florida could even drop into the 40s (of course this would be outside of our East Coast metro areas).

After a cool start on Tuesday, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 70s all day! Wednesday morning will also be on the cool-ish side, however, not everyone will wake up in the 50s. Comfortable temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon but then temperatures will gradually rebound through the second half of the work week. The gradual ‘warm-up’ will be more noticeable during the morning and overnight hours while our afternoon high temperatures will remain comfortably in the upper 70s to about 80° each day. It looks like the nice weather conditions will stick around for some time!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

