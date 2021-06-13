Happy Sunday, South Florida!



Hope you’ve had a good weekend so far. On Saturday we got some much-needed rain across many South Florida spots as our weather pattern has transitioned into a wetter one. This morning we woke up to plenty of showers and thunderstorms offshore but all of the activity was moving away from most of us with the exception of the Keys, which saw some rain early in the morning and a few storms developing across our mainland locations mid morning

Why was Saturday so stormy in the afternoon after a beautiful start to the morning? Well the main reason is that we now have a Southwest wind in place. So without the ocean influence in the morning, we don’t see your typical morning showers like we are used to seeing. However as we head into the afternoon hours, that Southwest wind will push all showers and thunderstorms that develop from the heating of the day towards the East Coast metro areas.

Today will be similar to what we saw on Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast once again. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s but with the added humidity in place, temperatures will be feeling like the upper 90s and possibly 100s across some South Florida spots (especially those who don’t see rain until much later in the day). So expect a Steamy then stormy set up for your Sunday.

Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the start of the upcoming work week. And our wind pattern will remain out of the South to Southwest through at least the first half of the week so that means our temperatures will continue to be on the steamy side. But later in the work week it seems as though our onshore winds (wind off the water) return to the forecast. This will help regulate temperatures and keep them a little closer to average but will also help focus afternoon thunderstorms out towards the Gulf Coast. Some drier air (Saharan Dust) may also move into South Florida that should also help lower our rain chances at the end of week and in time for next weekend. So once that beach breeze returns to the forecast, then South Florida will once again enjoy typical rain chances and a typical weather pattern.



Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

