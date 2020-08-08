A STEAMY SATURDAY IS BETTER THAN A STORMY SATURDAY
Happy Saturday, South Florida!
What a beautiful end to our work week! After starting off on the wet and stormy side due to tropical moisture left over from what was hurricane Isaias, drier air slowly begin to filter in and high-pressure inched closer and closer to our sunshine state and so the work week ended with a more summer like weather pattern….One that we are more familiar with and very enjoy here in South Florida,…especially with the weekend right around the corner. And the best news is that we can expect to continue that weather patter through much of the weekend.
Today South Florida will continue to enjoy that ‘typical weather pattern’. But that doesn’t mean that we will be completely dry. We still have a Southeast breeze in place and together with temperatures reaching into the 90s will be the perfect recipe for thunderstorms to pop up along the sea breeze later today. So after a few morning showers, a few sea breeze storms will pop likely near inland locations. And with the steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) now out of the East, the focal point for thunderstorms will be across Interior sections & the Gulf Coast.
While the weekend rain chances remain ‘typical’, South Florida could see an uptick in showers, especially during the morning hours. The good news is that Sunday will NOT be a washout but if you do have outdoor plans, then it might be a good idea to have an umbrella with you in case you happen to encounter a shower or two. A lot like today, a few inland sea breeze thunderstorms will develop during the early afternoon before shifting west once again towards Interior areas and out towards the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will once again feel like the 100s.
Looking ahead, South Florida will remain in this “less active“ weather pattern not only through the weekend but also into the start of next week. Of course there will always be the chance of a sea breeze thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon but with an easterly flow in place, thunderstorm activity will continue to be pushed out west towards interior sections of South Florida and out towards the Gulf coast. And we know how that works here in South Florida…Lower rain chances and more sunshine mean warming temperatures. So for the weekend and into the start of next week we can expect afternoon high temperatures across South Florida to easily be reaching the mid 90s and of course with the added humidity in place, temperatures will be feeling like the 100s across all South Florida spots. So if you have outdoor plans next few days, be sure to 1) have an umbrella with you just in case, 2) keep hydrated and 3) don’t forget that sunblock!