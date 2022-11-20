Hopefully you enjoyed the mostly cloudy but mostly dry day yesterday in South Florida because a very different day is ahead this Sunday. We’ve been watching a stalled front to our south near Cuba and the Florida Straits since late last week and now it’s beginning to creep back up to the north, entering an environment ripe for rain.

Therefore, it’s going to be a rather rainy day today with rounds of rain likely across the area at really any time of the day. Some of this rain will be heavy, especially near the coast where some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain by the end of the day. That means isolated areas of flooding will be possible. Otherwise the day with feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly below average into the upper 70s to around 80F.

It will also be breezy, especially late today and into tonight with sustained winds near 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. This will aggravate the seas today and into at least tomorrow, so there is a Small Craft Advisory in effect as well as a high risk for rip currents at our east coast beaches.

Conditions slowly improve tonight but showers will remain possible. It just shouldn’t be as persistent as the rain during the daylight hours of today. As we head into Monday, we will still be dealing with that stalled front so scattered showers are likely again across the area along with the mostly cloudy skies. It’s not until Tuesday we start to see our pattern transition. Showers will still be around but not as widespread as today and tomorrow.

Then by Wednesday, rain chances will drop from a 50-70% chance early this week to a 20-30% chance Wednesday through Friday as the front weakens and much of the moisture focuses itself offshore to the east. An occasional shower will remain possible during this time period but it will be relatively drier and brighter. That does also mean we turn warmer, rising from the upper 70s to low 80s early week to the mid to perhaps upper 80s late week. This will make for a rather toasty Thanksgiving!