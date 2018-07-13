A Not As Stormy Weekend

We’ve had stormy afternoons over the past few days as remnants of Beryl filtered into South Florida from The Bahamas. As that surge of tropical moisture continues to move away, expect high pressure to build in over South Florida into the weekend.

We woke up to mostly clear skies on Friday morning. By this afternoon, southeast winds will push showers onshore and concentrate storms over the inland areas.

TGIF! Lots of sunshine to start off our Friday. We'll see clouds building up with showers & storms favoring the inland areas by the afternoon and evening hours @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/K1Pie1Zf9f — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 13, 2018

With fewer storms expected over the coastal and metro areas, the steamy and sunshine will leave us feeling the heat. The heat index is expected to be from 101° to 105° each afternoon through Sunday.

A slip in our rain chances are in-store for the weekend. Most of the activity will be inland into the start of next week. Added tropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms back to South Florida by Wednesday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ho50wNzHLM — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 13, 2018

Expect much of the same for the weekend and into the first half of the week. We’ll see a better chance of showers and storms by Wednesday and Thursday due to southwest winds.

TROPICS

Weak low associated with the remnants of Beryl remains disorganized about 300 miles west of Bermuda. It has low chances for development over the next five days and a small window of opportunity as it reaches cooler waters by Saturday night or Sunday.

