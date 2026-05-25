FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break caused traffic trouble in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews shut down roads this Memorial weekend as they repaired a water main break at Seabreeze Boulevard and Southwest 5th Street.

Crews were repairing a 12-inch pipe.

According to the city’s website, the repair and repaving work won’t be finished until next week, so it’s best to avoid that area of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.