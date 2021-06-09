High pressure to keep us mostly dry and hot in the days ahead.

Typical rain chances for this time of year range between 30%-40%, we’ll be right around there thru Monday with a high chance by Tuesday.

Average highs range in the upper 80s, but most models keep us around 90° for much of next week.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center says the chances for an area of disturbed weather to form in the Caribbean Sea are down to zero. But they add, the disturbance can still drop plenty of rain which will lead to flooding fears for parts of Central America.