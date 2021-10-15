HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student is being celebrated today for doing the right thing.

Tafari Taylor, a 17-year-old senior at South Broward High School, found a wallet containing $479 sitting on the classroom floor and turned in the money.

“I went to class while I was sitting down in class, getting prepared to do some homework for my class,” said Taylor. “I looked on the floor, seen a wallet on the floor.”

Although he can do a lot with that amount of money, Taylor knows that doing the right thing isn’t always easy.

“People are telling me I did a great thing, you know,” said Taylor. “People have been like, you’re a good kid, you know. It pays to be honest.”

In return for his good deed, Patty Brown, Taylor’s principal, and the administration gave him his first pair of Apple Air Pods.

“I don’t know if there are a lot of adults that would’ve done the same thing,” said Brown. “Not only did he do something that I don’t think most people would’ve done, which is find a wallet with a whole bunch of money in it, he didn’t know the amount at the time and his first reaction was to turn it in to the teacher.”

Taylor said the best part of his actions was making his family proud.

“People have been coming up to me and be like, good thing,” said Taylor. “My mom is proud, my dad is proud, my teachers are proud of me, and I’ll say it’s just by doing the right thing.”

