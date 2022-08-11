Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully your work week is going by rather quickly! Promises were made for changes across south Florida after seeing very muggy conditions and torrential downpours and thunderstorms earlier in the week. And those promises have finally been met because rain pushed out of our area as drier air moved in. This morning we saw a few showers surrounding South Florida, but most of the activity remained offshore while our land areas remained dry. Temperatures started off on the warm side this morning already in the 80s so it appears a very steamy day is in store for us. Of course everyone saw hazy skies due to the dust in the air.

A large area of Saharan dust has taken control of our weather pattern. This will significantly lower our rain chances today as it looks like it could possibly be the driest day of the week. ‘Hot, hazy and humid’ basically sums up our weather forecast across South Florida today while our high temperatures once again reach into the mid to lower 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel anywhere between 100°-105° possibly as early as lunchtime. And while East winds are not as strong as they were earlier in the week, South Florida can still expect conditions to be breezy at times.

Friday could quite possibly be almost (if not, just as) dry as well, however, as the Saharan dust begins to depart, moisture will gradually increase across our area. And we could begin to see some of that moisture as early as Friday. So let’s call Friday a ‘transitional day’ from a dusty weather pattern to one that includes downpours. And speaking of moisture, the upcoming weekend does promise the return of showers and afternoon thunderstorms especially on Sunday as our wind pattern veers out of the South and then the Southwest. Afternoon storms look to stick around into the start of next week so be sure to keep your umbrellas close if you find yourself out and about during the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

